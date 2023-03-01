Kosair Charities changes name to be more centered around children

One of Kentuckiana's largest charities announced their new name "better communicates our mission".

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Kentuckiana's oldest charities is changing their name as it celebrates 100 years of serving children in the community.

Kosair Charities officials say the name change represents a new chapter for the charity and they hope the new name will better represent their mission.

From now on, Kosair Charities will be known as "Kosair for Kids".

“The Kosair for Kids name better communicates our mission, which in turn will help us reach more children who need our support,” Kosair for Kids President Barry Dunn said.

Last year, Kosair touched the lives of nearly 200,000 children. According to a Kosair for Kids press release, 94% of the programs supported in 2022 serve children with medical disabilities.

Officials say this year, Kosair for Kids plans to spend at least $1 million on medical bills and equipment costs for children in need.

