Charlestown Rescue crews were called to the state park after a reported drowning.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Crews are searching the Ohio River near the boat ramp at Charlestown State Park for a possible drowning victim.

A fire and rescue crew spokesperson tells WHAS11 they got the call around 7:43 p.m. Saturday about a swimmer who may have drowned.

Crews remain on the scene, but didn't say how long they were going to continue the search.

No other information has been released.

