Indiana prosecutor investigating man's mauling by police dog

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A special prosecutor and Indiana State Police are investigating allegations that three Lafayette police officers used excessive force in a May arrest where a police dog mauled the neck of Black man suspected of battery.
Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Hutchison was appointed special prosecutor to investigate whether the officers committed any crimes in their arrest of Richard Bailey Jr.
She's asked state police to also probe the incident. Lafayette police say Bailey was suspected of battery three people when he was attacked by a police dog during his May 9 arrest.
Bailey’s attorney tell the Journal & Courier he spent six days in a medically induced coma.
Other stories on WHAS11 News
- Puppy taken in carjacking returned to Louisville owner
- 6-year-old boy attacked by dog saves his little sister
- Woof Warning: Dog alerts owner to house fire next door
- Female red panda reported missing from Columbus Zoo found safe
- Border bust: Nearly 4 tons of marijuana concealed in ketchup shipment seized in South Texas