'Is it going to be an overnight solution?': Charlestown celebrates permanent solution to brown water problem

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — After dealing with poor quality water, Charlestown, Indiana can now grab a clear cup of clean H2O.

Leaders and Indiana American Water held a ribbon cutting Friday at the city's new water treatment facility.

"This project is just another step to providing the water that they expect," Matt Prine, president of Indiana American Water, said.

The $16 million system took 10 months to build. It removes iron and manganese and filters two million gallons of water a day.

Charlestown has struggled with brown water for decades. City leaders said they're happy to finally see a solution for this long-term problem.

"Is it going to be an overnight solution? No, but what this filtration system does is address the vast majority of it," Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said.

Before building the water facility, Charlestown had been depending on a temporary filtration system since 2021.

