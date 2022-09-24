'We're glad to help them': Newburg Closet aids students in receiving supplies they need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A project at Newburg Middle School is helping students have everything they need to be successful.
The Newburg Closet provides students with access to food, clothing and school supplies.
Justin Lincey, youth services center coordinator, said it helps level the playing field and remove barriers that can keep the kids from learning.
"The kids get to come in and they get to see us help them and not judge them. Whether they need deodorant, whether they need a pair of shoes, we don't judge 'em," Lincey said. "We're glad to help them. Some of the kids are a bit timid, so when they come in, they come in welcome and we let them take what they need."
The closet opened last year and is stocked with help from community partners.
