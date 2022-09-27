'What's that smell?' | Dry weather causing increase in sewer odors in Louisville

So far in September, MSD said they've received 220 odor complaints.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a question a lot of people have been asking lately: What's that smell?

Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) said they've been getting that question too.

So far in September, the utility said they've received 220 odor complaints.

That's compared to 30 in July 2022 and 71 in August 2022.

Spokesperson Sheryl Lauder said the recent dry weather means the sewer water is just sitting in the pipes instead of being flushed away, causing the smell.

She said people reporting the odors can alert them to problems with the system and catch basins.

"We have about 70,000 catch basins so it's a little hard to keep track of all of them," Lauder said. "Sometimes they don't have a trap at all which is, there's nothing there to keep that sewer odor from coming back out."

MSD said if you smell something, say something.

To report an odor, call 502-540-6000 or visit the MSD website.

