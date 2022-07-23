Ohio man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Oldham County, police confirm

Police said a 19-year-old driver was the victim in the crash which involved two tractor-trailers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Oldham County.

Oldham County Police responded to the northbound lanes of I-71 near the rest area around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said the crash involved a Subaru and two tractor trailers with one of them catching fire.

The driver of the Subaru, 19-year-old Sean Ingalls of West Chester, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither driver of the tractor trailers was injured.

There were no other passengers in the vehicles.

Police closed northbound lanes of I-71 for several hours for the investigation. Traffic reopened just after 8:30 p.m.

The exact cause of the crash is not known, but the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were released.

