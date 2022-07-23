LMPD: A woman is dead following an alleged shoot-out near Portland

She was transported to UofL Hospital at allegedly the same time a man and woman arrived at Jewish Hospital with gun-related injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday evening, just before 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street.

According to LMPD, officers located an adult female who had sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Approximately 15 minutes later, First Division officers were notified a man and woman had arrived at Jewish Hospital, each injured.

The woman had sustained a non-threatening gunshot wound while the man had been hit by shrapnel.

At nearly midnight Friday, the adult female transported by herself to UofL Hospital was pronounced deceased.

The other two individuals at Jewish Hospital had non-life threatening injuries at the time of the woman's death, according to LMPD.

LMPD says the man and woman who were treated at Jewish Hospital are believed to be connected to the shooting on North 22nd Street.

LMPD Homicide Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shootings as well as if they are connected. There were no arrests made at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-5673 or to utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.