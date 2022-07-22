JCPS alerts families, staff of universal masking returning ahead of school year

The Kentucky Department for Public Health’s map says that not only is Jefferson County in the red, but Bullitt, Shelby and Spencer counties are in the red too.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will be back to universal masking beginning Monday.

JCPS said Jefferson County is in the red community level of COVID-19 so universal masking is required for everyone who enters a JCPS building or bus starting Monday.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health’s map says that not only is Jefferson County in the red, but Bullitt, Shelby and Spencer counties are in the red too. As of July 18, the weekly positivity rate is 17.7%.

Masks will be available for anyone who does not have their own according to JCPS.

JCPS also said they will update the community on the masking status at the end of each week and will continue to follow CDC guidance and policies approved by the JCPS Board of Education.

Promote their on-site testing program for sick or exposed persons

Give at-home tests to students and staff who choose to do weekly screening testing (when available)

Provide at-home tests to family members living in the household of COVID-positive students and staff (when available)

School health services will test students and staff with proper consent

Notify families and staff of known positive cases

Provide access to a dashboard with the number of known cases at a school or district office

The school year is set to start Aug. 10.

