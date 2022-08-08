Kentucky's bourbon industry team up for online auction to help flood recovery

A similar auction in December raised $3.4 million to help with tornado recovery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s bourbon industry is teaming up to help communities impacted by recent flooding.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the Bourbon Crusaders and curator Fred Minnick have organized "The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit", an auction featuring bourbon experiences, distillery dinners and rare bottles of bourbon.

It begins Aug. 11 at noon and runs until 11 p.m. on Aug. 21.

A similar auction in December raised $3.4 million to help with tornado recovery.

“It was really special and heartwarming and to see everybody again just say 'hey, it's our duty as the signature industry to step up and help' you know, it just shows what the power of bourbon can do in Kentucky and what it's all about right, it's about helping our fellow Kentuckians,” Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, said.

Local distilleries are also helping in other ways, including sending tanker trucks and totes of fresh water to communities impacted.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

For more information and to view the items in the auction, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.