LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two new hotels, Hotel Distil and Moxy Louisville Downtown, have officially opened their doors on Whiskey Row.

The ribbon-cutting Tuesday served as the capstone of a redevelopment plan set more than 25 years ago.

“It really is for me a very emotional time,” said David Karem, the director of Waterfront Development Corporation.

It comes after years of work along Whisky Row turned a vision into reality.

“This block is one of the finest blocks in the United States of America for the redevelopment of an urban area,” said Karem.

Dana Orlando, the general manager of Hotel Distil says she’s excited to get to work.

RELATED: 7 Women to help run hotel Distill

“I am ready to open and operate this hotel,” said Orlando.

Hotel Distil is said to have the most female leaders in Louisville hospitality. According to a 20-17 hospitality study, only one in four females occupy the executive ranks of hotel companies, but seven of Hotel Distil’s leadership positions will be held by women.

“Oh it excites me yeah,” said Orlando. “I am an advocate for women and leadership and progression and education so I’m so pleased that I’m able to mentor and guide them in their hospitality careers.”

Those women will help lead the hotel, which has more than 200 rooms and a steakhouse on the first floor called Repeal.

“It’s the only steakhouse in the city that is open for breakfast lunch and dinner,” said Orlando.

Head upstairs and you’ll find Bitter’s End, a rooftop bar with a view of Whiskey Row through the building’s original façade.

That’s also where you’ll be able to step over into the Moxy Louisville Downtown, where a bar serves as the check-in table. Right next to the check-in is a 24/7 taco window called Zombie Tacos. Louisville is the second location for the restaurant after it opened in Chicago.

“On this stretch of Whiskey Row, we have two of the hippest hotels in America,” said Karen Williams, the president of Louisville Tourism.

All aspects to make locals and visitors feel right at home.

Tuesday’s opening brings the current room inventory in Louisville to just shy of 21,000 rooms.

More on WHAS11:

Whiskey Row development nearing completion with last two hotels

Brown Hotel housekeeper accused of stealing more than $18K worth of property from guest's room

New hotel in New Albany plans to help cancer patients

Ballet Hotel coming to Bardstown Road

More than 40 residents still looking for home before displacement from Clarksville hotel

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.