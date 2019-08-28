LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-You may have seen the two historic buildings on the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue. They are one hundred years old. "The buildings have been vacant since I moved here about 20-25 years ago," said architect Jeff Rawlins.

They were owned by the city and there have been buyers throughout the years, you may remember a brewery was going to move in a couple of years ago.

The building has been sold and an overlay permit was just approved. Now Ballet Hotel, A 21 room apartment/hotel, and bar, will move in.

"There are two large murals that were finished in 1945. So the year WWII ended, it's pretty incredible," said Ben Botkins who is the owner of the buildings.

Botkins owns a bicycle business in the Highlands and says he's been eyeing the corner buildings for years, "I want to help usher in the best version of Bardstown Road that's possible and I want to do my part and I'm very motivated to do that."

Preservation is also a huge priority for Botkins and Rawlins. The murals will have boxes built to protect them during the process.

"The building has a stateliness to it so we want to create a space that is not one that you would just walk in off the sidewalk, but has a little bit of progression of how you get there," said Rawlins. The patio is supposed to come out onto the lawn and look out to Bardstown Road.

"When you have up to 40 people a night that is staying here, that's 40 people a day that could go to Carmichael's Book Store or Heine Brothers or Discoveries. So it really adds connectivity," said Botkins.

They expect to open next fall. Bringing life to a space that's been waiting to be transformed.

