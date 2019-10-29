LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Brown Hotel housekeeper was arrested after police said she stole more than $18,500 from a guest's room and pawning it at two different shops the following days.

Jessica Schilling, 30, admitted to pawning the guest's stolen property, but said she found it and never entered the guest's hotel room. Police said evidence from the hotel doorlock system showed that Schilling did enter the room.

Schilling was charged with burglary.

