Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to the Yum! Center

Life-sized hot wheels will be tearing up Louisville's biggest arena.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Massive monster trucks will be revving up at the Yum! Center for a special, glow-in-the-dark show.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the city of Louisville for the first time ever, according to their website.

The event will be held at three different times between Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.

Some of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks featured in the show: Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot, and Gunkster.

The trucks will light up the floor during outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles.

Event performances will include a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

There will also be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS.

Trucks won't be the only vehicles showcased, the event will also have performances from the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross!

There will be three showtimes in Louisville:

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

The Hot Wheels Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is an event that gives fans exclusive access to their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close. Fans can enter the competition floor before the show, see the trucks up close, and get autographs from their favorite drivers and performers.

Tickets start at $10 for children and $25 for adults, according to their website.

