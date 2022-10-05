Dozens of men surprise west Louisville elementary schoolers, promoting positive male role models

Students at Byck Elementary were surprised with a flash mob dads, firefighters, public figures and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The crowd that greeted the students at Byck Elementary School Wednesday morning wildly cheered the children on as they walked into what they thought was just a regular school day.

Louisville public figures, dads, firefighters, fraternity members, and more lined the halls of the school. They played enthusiastic music, high-fived the kids, clapped for them, and celebrated all that they've achieved and all that they will achieve.

This was the first "Flash Dads" event of the 2022 school year. The event is meant to show kids that they are important and so is their education.

The dozens of men who came together for the west Louisville school were not only celebrating the student's education but also promoting positive male role models for the kids.

