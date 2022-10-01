Harvest Homecoming: Pumpkin carving, parades, pageant queens and more

Some of the events you can expect: Kids' Dog Show, Baby Crawl, The Haunting @ The Grand Theatre and New Albany Farmers' Market.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Just over the river, the 54th annual Harvest Homecoming is kicking off with events like Kids' Dog Show, Baby Crawl and a costume contest.

The festival reportedly draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the up-and-coming Indiana city, according to the HHC website.

This free festival starts Saturday, Oct. 1 and ends Sunday, Oct. 9 on Pearl Street in New Albany.

How do pins work?

Buying pins is how you purchase raffle tickets to enter to win the "Grand Prize". "A Fall Fairytale" pin can be bought for $5 and a "A Fall Fairytale" gold pin is $10. With the standard pin, you'll receive one raffle ticket and with the gold pin, you'll receive two raffle tickets.

What prizes can you win?

Grand Prize - 7 night Caribbean Cruise for 2 guests on Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines courtesy of BLISS TRAVEL

Grand Prize - Furniture valued at $8,600 courtesy of SCHMITT FURNITURE in celebration of 86 years in business

1st Place Prize - High-Efficiency Furnace with free installation courtesy of SUMMER PLUMBING HEATING & COOLING

2nd Place Prize - Beautiful hand-selected gold and diamond jewelry piece courtesy of KOERBER'S FINE JEWELRY

3rd Place Prize - Multifunction Copier/Printer courtesy of COPIER MART

4th Place Prize - Set of 4 Big O Tires courtesy of BIG O TIRES

Pet Policy:

There are no pets allowed in the Harvest Homecoming Booth areas. All patrons with pets will be asked to leave the booth area. Service animals will be permitted. Emotional support, therapy, comfort or companion animals are not considered service animals at this event and will not be permitted, according to the HHC website.

Harvest Homecoming Events:

Baby Photo Contest - Photos will be accepted until Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. Participants may drop them off at HHC Office with a $5 application fee.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Harvest Homecoming Parade

Blind Draw Cornhole Tournament

Sunday, Oct. 2

Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Monday, Oct. 3

Kids' Dog Show

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Festival Rides

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Providence Diversicare Senior Bingo

Festival Rides

Thursday, Oct. 6

Ecumenial Church Service

Samtec Cares Stage

HHC Booths

Festival Rides

The Haunting @ The Grand Theatre

Friday, Oct. 7

HHC Booths

Festival Rides

Samtec Cares Stage

Friday Family Movie Night on the Riverfront

HHC Cornhole Tournament

The Haunting @ The Grand Theatre

Saturday, Oct. 8

New Albany Farmers' Market

Harvest Homecoming Car & Bike Show

Samtec Cares Stage

HHC Booths

Baby Crawl

Big Wheel Race

Festival Rides

Children's Tractor Pull

Costume Contest

Home Decorating Contest

Little Miss/Little Master Pageant

Kids' Day in the Park

Saturday Night on the Riverfront

The Haunting @ The Grand Theatre

Sunday, Oct. 9

Festival Rides

Samtec Cares Stage

HHC Booths

Closing Announcements

For more information on these events, visit the Harvest Homecoming website.

If you're popping over the bridge from Louisville and are not familiar with the New Albany area, you may find this map of restaurants, stores and attractions helpful.

