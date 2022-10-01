Harvest Homecoming: Pumpkin carving, parades, pageant queens and more

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Just over the river, the 54th annual Harvest Homecoming is kicking off with events like Kids' Dog Show, Baby Crawl and a costume contest.
The festival reportedly draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the up-and-coming Indiana city, according to the HHC website.
This free festival starts Saturday, Oct. 1 and ends Sunday, Oct. 9 on Pearl Street in New Albany.
How do pins work?
Buying pins is how you purchase raffle tickets to enter to win the "Grand Prize". "A Fall Fairytale" pin can be bought for $5 and a "A Fall Fairytale" gold pin is $10. With the standard pin, you'll receive one raffle ticket and with the gold pin, you'll receive two raffle tickets.
What prizes can you win?
Grand Prize - 7 night Caribbean Cruise for 2 guests on Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines courtesy of BLISS TRAVEL
Grand Prize - Furniture valued at $8,600 courtesy of SCHMITT FURNITURE in celebration of 86 years in business
1st Place Prize - High-Efficiency Furnace with free installation courtesy of SUMMER PLUMBING HEATING & COOLING
2nd Place Prize - Beautiful hand-selected gold and diamond jewelry piece courtesy of KOERBER'S FINE JEWELRY
3rd Place Prize - Multifunction Copier/Printer courtesy of COPIER MART
4th Place Prize - Set of 4 Big O Tires courtesy of BIG O TIRES
Pet Policy:
There are no pets allowed in the Harvest Homecoming Booth areas. All patrons with pets will be asked to leave the booth area. Service animals will be permitted. Emotional support, therapy, comfort or companion animals are not considered service animals at this event and will not be permitted, according to the HHC website.
Harvest Homecoming Events:
- Baby Photo Contest - Photos will be accepted until Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. Participants may drop them off at HHC Office with a $5 application fee.
Saturday, Oct. 1
- Harvest Homecoming Parade
- Blind Draw Cornhole Tournament
Sunday, Oct. 2
- Pumpkin Decorating Contest
Monday, Oct. 3
- Kids' Dog Show
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Festival Rides
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Providence Diversicare Senior Bingo
- Festival Rides
Thursday, Oct. 6
- Ecumenial Church Service
- Samtec Cares Stage
- HHC Booths
- Festival Rides
- The Haunting @ The Grand Theatre
Friday, Oct. 7
- HHC Booths
- Festival Rides
- Samtec Cares Stage
- Friday Family Movie Night on the Riverfront
- HHC Cornhole Tournament
- The Haunting @ The Grand Theatre
Saturday, Oct. 8
- New Albany Farmers' Market
- Harvest Homecoming Car & Bike Show
- Samtec Cares Stage
- HHC Booths
- Baby Crawl
- Big Wheel Race
- Festival Rides
- Children's Tractor Pull
- Costume Contest
- Home Decorating Contest
- Little Miss/Little Master Pageant
- Kids' Day in the Park
- Saturday Night on the Riverfront
- The Haunting @ The Grand Theatre
Sunday, Oct. 9
- Festival Rides
- Samtec Cares Stage
- HHC Booths
- Closing Announcements
For more information on these events, visit the Harvest Homecoming website.
If you're popping over the bridge from Louisville and are not familiar with the New Albany area, you may find this map of restaurants, stores and attractions helpful.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.