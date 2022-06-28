Hometown Heroes program relaunches, will continue to honor Louisville icons

They will be retiring some of the old banners and recognizing new Hometown Heroes that the public nominates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Hometown Heroes are getting some extra love.

The banners seen hanging from buildings across the city are getting some additions.

The program started 20 years ago with the hopes of bringing the community together by celebrating local heroes and their contributions to the city.

Eventually, they had to suspend their efforts because they couldn’t find buildings to hang the banners on.

The groups behind the banner said it is time to get creative. So they are now relaunching the program called Hometown Heroes 2.0.

There’s one banner that will not be going anywhere and that’s the first-ever Hometown Hero, Muhammad Ali.

A new version of his banner was reprinted and hanged on 3rd Street and River Road outside of the LG&E building. Muhammad Ali’s wife Lonnie was on hand for the unveiling.

"Muhammad was a peace ambassador to the world, a global ambassador to the world- and he was from right here – little old Louisville, who gave birth to greatness. What person to invite people to the city, to the state and what better person to say hope you had a good time – goodbye," she said.

An advisory board will be making the final decisions on which banners go up but remember it’s up to the person who makes the nomination to lead fundraising efforts for the banners.

For more information, visit LouHeroes.org

