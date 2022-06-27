x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

WHAS Up | Fourth of July events around Kentuckiana

If you're looking for something to do this year, check out some of the free and low-cost events in Louisville and Jeffersonville.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the sparklers to the hot dogs, the Fourth of July is a time of celebration.

If you're looking for something to do this year, check out some of the free and low-cost events in Louisville and Jeffersonville.

Louisville

Fanfare for the 4th

  • July 2
  • Beargrass Christian Church
  • Cost
    • $23 for General
    • $20 for Seniors
    • $5 for Students
  • 3 p.m.

Waterfront Park Fourth of July

  • July 4
  • Harbor & Great Lawn
  • Free
  • 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Crescent Hill Fourth of July Festival

  • July 3 and 4
  • Peterson Dumesnil House
  • Free
  • Sun 10 a.m.‑ 8 p.m., Mon 10 a.m.‑8 p.m. 

St. Matthews Independence Day 5K

  • July 4
  • St. Matthews Baptist Church
  • Cost
    • Registration May 1st through June 30 - $30
    • Packet pickup or race day registration - $35
  • 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise

  • July 4
  • Belle of Louisville
  • Cost
    • $45.99 for adults (15-64)
    • $44.99 for seniors (65+)
    • $19.99 for kids (5-14)
    • free ticket for infants 4 and under
  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jeffersonville

Freedom Parade

  • July 4
  • 100-500 blocks of Spring Street 
  • Free
  • 10 a.m. to noon

Jammin' in Jeff at the Riverstage

  • July 1
  • Jeffersonville Riverstage
  • Free
  • 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED STORIES

Paid Advertisement