WHAS Up | Fourth of July events around Kentuckiana

If you're looking for something to do this year, check out some of the free and low-cost events in Louisville and Jeffersonville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the sparklers to the hot dogs, the Fourth of July is a time of celebration.

Louisville

Fanfare for the 4th

July 2

Beargrass Christian Church

Cost $23 for General $20 for Seniors $5 for Students

3 p.m.

Waterfront Park Fourth of July

July 4

Harbor & Great Lawn

Free

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

July 3 and 4

Peterson Dumesnil House

Free

Sun 10 a.m.‑ 8 p.m., Mon 10 a.m.‑8 p.m.

July 4

St. Matthews Baptist Church

Cost Registration May 1st through June 30 - $30 Packet pickup or race day registration - $35

8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

July 4

Belle of Louisville

Cost $45.99 for adults (15-64) $44.99 for seniors (65+) $19.99 for kids (5-14) free ticket for infants 4 and under

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jeffersonville

July 4

100-500 blocks of Spring Street

Free

10 a.m. to noon

Jammin' in Jeff at the Riverstage

July 1

Jeffersonville Riverstage

Free

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

