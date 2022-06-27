WHAS Up | Fourth of July events around Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the sparklers to the hot dogs, the Fourth of July is a time of celebration.
If you're looking for something to do this year, check out some of the free and low-cost events in Louisville and Jeffersonville.
Louisville
Fanfare for the 4th
- July 2
- Beargrass Christian Church
- Cost
- $23 for General
- $20 for Seniors
- $5 for Students
- 3 p.m.
Waterfront Park Fourth of July
- July 4
- Harbor & Great Lawn
- Free
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- July 3 and 4
- Peterson Dumesnil House
- Free
- Sun 10 a.m.‑ 8 p.m., Mon 10 a.m.‑8 p.m.
- July 4
- St. Matthews Baptist Church
- Cost
- Registration May 1st through June 30 - $30
- Packet pickup or race day registration - $35
- 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- July 4
- Belle of Louisville
- Cost
- $45.99 for adults (15-64)
- $44.99 for seniors (65+)
- $19.99 for kids (5-14)
- free ticket for infants 4 and under
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Jeffersonville
- July 4
- 100-500 blocks of Spring Street
- Free
- 10 a.m. to noon
Jammin' in Jeff at the Riverstage
- July 1
- Jeffersonville Riverstage
- Free
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
RELATED STORIES