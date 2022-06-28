x
Health

'It took intentional work': Goodwill, Norton break ground on 'opportunity campus' in west Louisville

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Norton Healthcare are investing more than $100 million to transform a 20-acre site into the campus.
Credit: Grace McKenna/WHAS-TV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in more than 100 years, a hospital is expected to be built west of Ninth Street.

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Norton Healthcare are investing more than $100 million to transform a 20-acre site into a campus that will have Goodwill's headquarters operation, a full-service hospital and a collection of local agencies according to a press release.

Some of the local agencies include:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters
  • KentuckianaWorks
  • Volunteers of America
  • YMCA
  • Legal Aid Society
  • University of Louisville College of Dentistry
  • Park Community Credit Union
  • Kentucky College of Barbering

DeVone Holt with Goodwill says he is a longtime west Louisville neighbor.

"We didn't get here by accident, it took intentional work," Holt said.

The new hospital will create 200 new jobs, will serve 50,000 people a year and will have an economic impact of about $19 million a year.

“The commitment we are making in West Louisville will not only revitalize a blighted 20-acre property, but it will also provide a powerful combination of resources to help strengthen the lives of many local residents,” said Amy Luttrell, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. “When it opens, we expect this campus to be a national model that will encourage people to look to West Louisville for an example of how to create an environment of hope.”

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at the groundbreaking, saying "This community deserves more great days."

Goodwill originally announced the partnership with Norton in February 2022

Construction for Goodwill's "Opportunity Center" is expected to finish in 2023, and Norton Healthcare's hospital is expected to finish in 2024.

