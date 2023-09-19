'Not your traditional Homearama' | Homearama 2023 featuring homes in three Louisville-area counties

The annual house tour event will feature nine beautiful homes in Spencer, Oldham and Jefferson counties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Homearama is coming back to the Louisville-area, but this time, more than one community will be highlighted.

Instead of being confined in one area, Homearama 2023 will feature beautiful, fully-decorated homes the three different counties.

Guests will be able to tour nine luxury, custom-built homes in Spencer, Oldham, and Jefferson counties.

The Building Industry of Greater Louisville (BIA) has been putting Homearama on since 1968, and never have so many communities been represented.

“2023 will give the public a unique opportunity to experience a wide range of unique custom built Homearama® homes throughout the region.” Juva Barber, Executive Vice President of BIA, said.

To see what homes will be featured this year, click here.

This event will showcase the latest building trends, technology and interior design of modern homes over three weekends.

Homearama 2023 tour dates

Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1

Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8

Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15

Homearama will be giving tours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

General admission tickets for adults and children age 12 and over are $12 online and $15 at the door. Children under 12 years old get in for free with a paying adult.

Active and retired military enter free with an ID at the door.

Click here for more information on Homearama 2023.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.