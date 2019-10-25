LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The weekend before Halloween is huge for everyone but unfortunately, some events to celebrate the spooky season have been canceled or postponed due to poor weather conditions.

Here's a list of events around Louisville that have been postponed:

Mount Washington PD Car, Truck, and Bike show have postponed their Oct,26 event until November 3 due to expected poor weather. The event will be at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. st the Mt. Wahington Sports Complex.

West Buechel Fall Festival have postponed their Oct.26 until Oct.29. It will be 4-8 p.m. at 3705 Bashford Ave.

RELATED: Local hosts 1st annual Halloween Light Show for entire community

RELATED: Louisville haunted house ranked one of nation's best

RELATED: Belle of Louisville to host special Halloween cruise

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.