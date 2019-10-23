LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Halloween just got a little cooler for the spooky season in Louisville.

You may remember Blue’s Light Show from previous Christmas seasons,’ now they’re back with a Halloween light show for the entire community to enjoy.

You can view the light show, every Friday and Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m. and Sunday 7:30-10 p.m. all the way through October.

The Last week of October starting on the 28 the show will run every day from 7-9p.m. and Friday day after Halloween will run 7-11p.m.

Blue invites you to view the first annual Halloween light show at 4602 Glenna Way. in Louisville Ky.

