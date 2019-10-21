LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Belle of Louisville is getting into the Halloween spirit with a scary cruise on the great steamboat.

The Halloween cruise is for adults to get dressed up in cool costumes and cruise the Ohio River.

The cruise will feature spooky cocktails and grub for goblins and classic Halloween snacks.

Dancing will also happen but there will be prizes including tickets to the 2020 Thunder Over Louisville festivities.

Tickets for the Booz Cruise will be $45 per person and includes drink tickets.

The Belle will also have a Family Halloween Cruise for the kids.

Ticket prices for that will be $25 for adults and $15 for children.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.