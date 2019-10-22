LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for a good scare? Two local haunted houses were rated among the best in the country.

The Haunted Hotel in Louisville was listed as one of the "Top Haunted Attractions" from The Haunted Attraction Association.

Located on S. 4th Street, The Haunted Hotel is open every weekend in October, including Halloween night through Nov. 2. General admission is $25, with fast pass and VIP tickets available for more.

The Haunted Hotel's website calls the attraction Kentucky's longest continuous running haunted attraction.

Also listed as one of the top haunts is Fear Fair in Seymour, Indiana. Fear Fair is open this Thursday through Sunday, with Kids Night Lights On tours taking place Monday, Oct. 28. General admission is $25, and Kids Night tickets are $5 for one child and free adult.

The top attractions must be members of the Haunted Attraction Association, while "satisfying a list of 10 criteria relating back to the mission of HAA," including protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions and educating experts in the industry.

