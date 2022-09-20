Student facing discipline after gun found at Moore High School

The school's principal said the student told staff members they had the gun because they were scared of a situation outside of school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is being disciplined after a gun was found at Moore High School.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday evening, principal Traci Hunt said the student had alerted a staff member about the weapon in their backpack.

They told school officials the gun was in their possession because they were scared of a situation outside of school.

Hunt said district security was notified and the gun was secured.

She wants to stress to students that it’s okay to speak with school staff if something is going on that may impact a student’s physical or mental well-being.

“We all can work together to help make sure all of our students have the resources they need,” Hunt said in the letter.

The student in possession of the gun will be disciplined according to JCPS’ student handbook.

