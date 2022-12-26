Grocery store on Market Street closed after being hit by car

Since the Russell neighborhood Kroger closed, this store is one of the few sources of healthy food to many west Louisville neighborhoods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's only Black-owned grocery stores was hit by a car on Thursday, leaving a "gaping hole" in a community mural on the side of the building.

Black Market is currently closed but hopeful to open in early 2023 once they've rebuilt after the collision, according to a press release.

The only urban farm in west Louisville is one of the few sources of fresh produce for several underserved neighborhoods, including: Portland, Russell, California and Shawnee.

The Black Market has started a "Hole in the Wall" fundraising campaign you can contribute to here.

