Mayor Fischer celebrates opening of space to support Black, minority-owned businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer joined forces with SKS Accounting & Consulting Firm Inc. owner Kena Samuels Stith in cutting the ribbon on The Well.

The Well is a 'incubator' and coworking space funded by the city created to provide support for Black and minority entrepreneurs in the city.

A spokesperson for Fischer says The Well has received $200,000 in city funding to sustain the incubator in the first and second years of operation. Officials say the goal of the incubator is to help businesses grow sustainably.

Officials say the city chose SKS Accounting & Consulting Firm, a Black-owned, woman-owned comprehensive accounting and consulting services firm, to develop the incubator and coworking space in 2021, following a competitive request for proposals process.

“We know that like cities across the nation, the number of Black-owned businesses in Louisville is not proportionate to our population, and that is because of a lack of access to opportunity – not talent,” Fischer said.

The Well offers a coworking space with access to wireless internet, printers and Chromebooks, software discounts, a private meeting room and a database of small business resources and tools, officials say.

“As a Black, female business owner, I understand the unique struggles Black and minority entrepreneurs face in building a successful business. The Well is here to give business owners the tools they need to thrive, not just survive,” said Stith.

The Well is located at 1702 Dixie Highway in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Those interested in supporting The Well can call (502) 632-1117 or email hello@thewelllouisville.com.

For more information, or to find information about applying for the next incubator cohort, please visit their website.

