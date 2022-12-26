Louisville animal rescue asks for help after 'extensive' loss

Today, Christmas, No-Kill Louisville suffered a great setback. A water pipe in the space above our Pet Food Bank ruptured, causing flooding from the ceiling throughout our entire space. Water rained down for over an hour before the source could be cut off. We have lost almost all of our dry dog and cat food and much of our non-food resources and equipment. We have not yet managed to assess the extent of the loss, but we do know it to be extensive. As a result of this, our Pet Food Bank is unable to operate normally for the foreseeable future, and during this period, we will be in dire need of assistance. We presently have about 120 families scheduled to receive assistance from us on the 7th of January. Due to this unfortunate situation, we will be unable to service these recipients as expected. We are working on a plan for being able to continue to provide support for these families, even if in a diminished capacity. What, and how much, we will be able to do will depend heavily on the assistance we receive over the course of the next two weeks. So, what can you do? Our needs right now are broad in scope. We need dry dog and cat food and cat litter for our recipients, and also need help with storage for these donations, such as a temporary facility or perhaps a box truck out of which we may distribute food. As always, volunteers are valuable. If you're able to help in any capacity we would greatly appreciate it. Please reach out to us via messenger so that we can be sure not to miss any messages. Thank you for your love and support. www.nokill-louisville.org