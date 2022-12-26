Louisville animal rescue asks for help after 'extensive' loss

On Christmas day, No Kill Louisville suffered a major setback.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While families were digging through stockings and tearing open presents, a Louisville animal rescue suffered an unimaginable loss.
According to a Facebook post, employees of No Kill Louisville walked into their Pet Food Bank facility and discovered a water pipe had ruptured, leaving the entire space flooded on Christmas day.
The rescue reportedly lost almost all its dry dog and cat food and a large chunk of its non-food resources and equipment as well.
The post said representatives of the rescue haven't yet assessed just how much they've lost, but they do know it will be "extensive".
As a result of this, our Pet Food Bank is unable to operate normally for the foreseeable future, and during this period, we will be in dire need of assistance.
We presently have about 120 families scheduled to receive assistance from us on the 7th of January. Due to this unfortunate situation, we will be unable to service these recipients as expected. We are working on a plan for being able to continue to provide support for these families, even if in a diminished capacity. What, and how much, we will be able to do will depend heavily on the assistance we receive over the course of the next two weeks.
So, what can you do? Our needs right now are broad in scope. We need dry dog and cat food and cat litter for our recipients, and also need help with storage for these donations, such as a temporary facility or perhaps a box truck out of which we may distribute food. As always, volunteers are valuable.
If you're able to help in any capacity we would greatly appreciate it. Please reach out to us via messenger so that we can be sure not to miss any messages. Thank you for your love and support.
Posted by No Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank on Sunday, December 25, 2022
Due to this unforeseeable disaster, No Kill Louisville's Pet Food Bank is not able to operate normally and said it is in dire need of help.
The organization had committed to give about 120 families assistance on Jan. 7, however, it will no longer be able to give to these individuals unless community members help the rescue.
How much the rescue is able to help these families relies on how much assistance it receives in the coming weeks, according to the post.
What No Kill Louisville needs:
- Dry dog food
- Dry cat food
- Cat litter
- Storage for these donations (ex. temporary facility or a box truck)
- Volunteers
The rescue asks individuals looking to help to reach out via Facebook messenger.
Donations can also be made on its website online.
