'It's gonna make a big impact': MELANnaire Marketplace to open storefront in mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The dream of one Louisville woman to bring together a collection of Black-owned businesses is now expanding to the east end.

For the first time, MELANnaire Marketplace is getting its own storefront in the Mall St. Matthews for the holiday season.

Starting Nov. 18, MELANnaire Marketplace will join over 130 stores and several dining options at the mall.

The Black entrepreneurs on display sell their local products and they come from predominantly Black neighborhoods like Smoketown and Russell.

Founder Nachand Hyde-Trabue said her dream has always been about restoring generational wealth to Louisville's Black families.

"We are really taken a lot of business owners from West End, and from the small town area who are really trying to scale up their businesses, it's gonna make a big impact. And it's gonna make things different on how people turn around do business throughout the actual holidays," she said.

They hope by making this move it will provide higher traffic for Black businesses during the holiday season.

