Greg Fischer celebrates final Thanksgiving as Louisville's mayor

Under his 12-year leadership, Louisville experienced a 13.1% wage increase, a boom in its tourism industry and growth in residents living above the poverty line.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer kicked off his final holiday season in office at the 32nd Annual YMCA Community Thanksgiving Breakfast on Tuesday.

The mayor and YMCA President Steve Tarver highlighted some of the city's most outstanding people, programs and projects.

"If anything has become clear to me in the 12 years I've been mayor of this great city," Fischer said. "It's the wonderous reality that we are all truly interconnected."

Fischer also reflected on the city's growth in diversity and the local economy before bidding farewell with just weeks left in his term.

"Our common heart, our big table, for all of us to rise to move forward to improve life for each other and for those who come after us, yes to make a difference, and I think we all agree that's a pretty beautiful goal," he said.

Fischer's last day in office will be January 1. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg will be sworn in the following day.

