Kentuckiana, here's your Thanksgiving week travel forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weather across much of the nation is looking ideal for travel over the next few days. Very quiet from coast to coast and border to border Tuesday and Wednesday, with seasonably cool/mild temperatures.  

A system will begin to develop to our southwest on Thursday.  Conditions are expected to stay dry through Thanksgiving Day, but rain is likely by late Thursday night into Friday morning.  Right now, the rain doesn't look very heavy, but could be a nuisance for Black Friday shoppers. 

Rain will likely return late Saturday into early Sunday.  Temperatures stay fairly mild for this time of year through the extended outlook!

Contact meteorologist Ben Pine atbpine@whas11.com. Follow him onTwitter (@WHAS11Ben) andFacebook.

