Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys

The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue.
Credit: Alexander Raths - stock.adobe.co

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. 

The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. 

Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player for the Baltimore Ravens, is expected to make a special appearance.

The event will be giving away 1,000 turkeys. Officials say they are "hoping to give out every last turkey!"

