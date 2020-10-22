Kentucky granted funds aimed at protecting residents from scams, fraud

Kentucky has been awarded more than $780,000 in federal funding that will be used to help protect residents from scams, fraud and price gouging during the pandemic.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has been awarded more than $780,000 in federal funding that will be used to help protect residents from scams, fraud, and price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear announced the funding Wednesday in a statement.

The Attorney General’s Office will receive funding to hire staff to address rampant COVID-related consumer fraud, scams, and price-gouging complaints.

The office will also get funding for an investigator dedicated to financial fraud and exploitation targeting seniors.

Funding will also go to the Department of Public Advocacy for a pilot project that addresses the adverse effects of COVID-19 on indigent clients.