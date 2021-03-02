Officials investigating condo fire in Bashford Manor

The fire started on the first floor of the condominiums. No one was injured, but some residents were treated with oxygen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fire at a condominium in Bashford Manor Wednesday morning is under investigation.

The fire started sometime before 6 a.m. at a two-story condo in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane. Officials said the fire started on the first floor, but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Arson investigators will continue to look into what happened.

No injures were reported, but some residents were treated with oxygen at the scene.

Traffic on Goldsmith Lane near Newburg Road could be limited Wednesday morning as crews continue to work at the scene. Newburg Road itself should not be affected.

