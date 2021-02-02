Metro Police investigating triple shooting that killed man, juvenile and left 8-year-old injured

The incident left the area of Bells Lane and I-264 East closed while the investigation took place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a triple shooting in southwest Louisville that left an 8-year-old injured and two others dead.

Police responded to the area of Bells Lane near I-264 East around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Few details have been released in the incident, but police said officers located a juvenile female and an adult male dead from the shooting.

An 8-year-old girl was also located with non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

