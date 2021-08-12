Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder

Louisville police said the man ran off the road and hit a tree around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The crash is under investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway Wednesday evening.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), officers responded to a crash on KY-841 about a mile from the New Cut Road exit around 8 p.m.

Police believe a man was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the road and hit a tree. The man was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

