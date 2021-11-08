JCPS school reports first COVID case on first day of class

Quarantined students will still be able to learn virtually through a program separate from the JCPS online Pathfinder School.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours into the first day of class, parents of Bloom Elementary students received notice that an individual from the school recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, the school said anyone identified through contract tracing as close contacts have been notified directly if they need to self-quarantine.

Jefferson County Public Schools said the district will continue to receive alerts from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness any time there is a positive case in a school. The district said it will provide staff and families with as much information on confirmed cases as possible.

Students displaying symptoms of COVID-19 can receive a test at school with a parent or guardian's consent.

If an unvaccinated student has been in contact with someone who tests positive ("in contact" defined as within three feet for 15 minutes or longer), the student will have to quarantine, even if they were wearing a mask. Vaccinated students who come into contact with someone who tests positive will not have to quarantine if they do not display any symptoms.

Quarantined students will still be able to learn virtually through a program separate from the JCPS online Pathfinder School.

The Board of Education had already announced JCPS would require masks inside all school facilities before Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order for all K-12 schools, preschools and child care centers.

In addition to universal masking, JCPS said hand sanitizer will be available throughout buildings and high-contact surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day. When possible, desks will be spaced out to maintain social distancing.

The district is also continuing to encourage schools use areas like gyms, classrooms and outside spaces to reduce the number of people in cafeterias.

Parents are asked to contact Health Services at (502) 485-3387 if anyone in their household tests positive for COVID-19.

More information on the district's COVID-19 policies can be found here.

