Gaudio details meetings with Mack in new court documents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former UofL assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio says head coach Chris Mack broke NCAA rules, often blaming others for his own failures. Those allegations are detailed in a sentencing memo filed in federal court as part of Gaudio's extortion case.

Gaudio pleaded guilty in the case and will be sentenced August 27.

In the documents, Gaudio's attorney says he alerted and advised Mack of several violations and said the team broke COVID-19 protocols. It also details the meeting on March 17 where Mack recorded Gaudio's firing and offered to pay Gaudio's severance.

Louisville did report several minor NCAA violations in March.

The documents also included several character letters on Gaudio's behalf, including one from UK head coach John Calipari.

