JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Clark County Coroner has identified the man that was killed in the Jeffersonville House explosion on May 19.

William “Billy” Phillips, 50, died in the explosion that happened in Jeffersonville’s Capitol Hills neighborhood—in the 900 block of Assembly Road. His wife Janet, who was also injured, is recovering at the hospital.

Willam and Janet Phillips

provided by Phillips' neighbor

The neighborhood remains sectioned off as clean up continues. Officials said they are trying to make sure the area is safe.

Neighbors remembered William Phillips as a kind person. One neighbor said he would mow neighbors’ lawns. A neighbor also said his wife likes to cook.

"He'd bring over a pie, a Boston Cream Pie for my son and say here, and I'd say, what's that for, and he'd say, she just made it," Willam Short, a neighbor, said.

Phillips' visitation is from 2-8 p.m. on May 23 at the Jeffersonville Scott Funeral Home. The funeral home said his burial will be on May 24 at 11 a.m. at Jeffersonville's Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The explosion is still under investigation.

House explosion rocks Jeffersonville neighborhood An aerial view of a house explosion in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Scene photos of the house explosion in the 900 block of Assembly Road in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Scene photos of the house explosion in the 900 block of Assembly Road in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Scene photos of the house explosion in the 900 block of Assembly Road in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Scene photos of the house explosion in the 900 block of Assembly Road in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Scene photos of the house explosion in the 900 block of Assembly Road in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Pieces of a home lodged into a garage following a house explosion in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

RELATED:

Gas filled Jeffersonville home approximately 12 hours leading up to explosion

Sky11 captures neighborhood affected by Jeffersonville blast

1 dead, 3 injured after house explosion in Jeffersonville

911 audio released in Jeffersonville home explosion

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.