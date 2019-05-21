JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Investigators have released the official cause of the home explosion that rocked Jeffersonville earlier this week.

Preliminary investigations show an increase in natural gas entered the home for approximately 12 hours leading up to the explosion. An unknown source ignited the gas, causing the explosion around 4:54 a.m.

Among the investigators in this case are Jeffersonville Police, Jeffersonville Fire, Indiana State Police, and Vectren. They met behind closed doors to discuss findings in the ongoing investigation on May 21, releasing the statement on the explosion hours later.

The explosion killed one man, William Phillips, who lived in the home. His wife, Janet Phillips, was injured and is recovering in the hospital. Both were in the home when the explosion occurred. Two others were injured but were not inside the home.

