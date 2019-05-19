JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – 911 audio has been released following a house explosion in Jeffersonville, Indiana that killed one person and injured two others Sunday.

Officials initially received reports of the explosion on Assembly Road just after 5 a.m.

“We’ve received several calls saying there was an explosion in the area. There is a working structure fire. PD and EMS en route as well.”

Shortly after the calls, officials were alerted of one person being unaccounted for.

“We’re going to be on the scene of a single-family residence structure. We have no fire/smoke showing at this time. Although we have had some sort of large explosion here, go ahead and start clearing the utilities. Check that, we do have a working structure fire. We have multiple buildings that have been damaged. I need you to go ahead and start another alarm.”

Officials didn’t realize the impact of the blast and originally counted 8 homes damaged. Later, that number jumped up to at least 15 to 20.

They began working their way up the street from the house with the least amount of damage from center of the explosion.

Emergency officials were able to speak with speak with nearby neighbors who described damage not to far from the home where the explosion occurred.

Authorities said one person died following the explosion and two others remain at University Hospital with serious injuries.

Crews have not ruled out if the explosion is related to natural gas.

The investigation into it is ongoing.

