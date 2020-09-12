Funds in city's $5.2M proposed spending adjustment to create new homeless mobile response

The focus would be on meeting homeless individuals on the streets to address their needs for housing, mental health or behavior resources and addiction help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The City of Louisville has an extra $26 million in surplus left over from the federal CARES Act funding.

The city has proposed $5.2 million to address needs throughout the community.

The proposed funds would include $600,000 dollars towards creating a mobile response team to work with the homeless population.

It would be a pilot program partnering with homeless outreach groups.

The focus would be on meeting homeless individuals on the streets to address their needs for housing, mental health or behavior resources and addiction help.

"The whole idea is that we would reduce the emergency room visits and reduce unnecessary interactions with law enforcement – we have the funding, we have the partners, we have the facilities and the resources to do this so we should do this at this time," Barbara Sexton Smith, District 5 councilwoman, said.

Another proposed $250,000 would also go towards other homeless outreach efforts in addition to the mobile response team.

