Kentucky Prosecutor Advisory Council declines request for special prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

The request made by Breonna Taylor's mother and legal team was denied Friday morning. The council said they do not have the legal authority to fulfill the request.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a meeting of the Kentucky Prosecutor Advisory Council, a request for a special prosecutor made by Breonna Taylor's legal team and her mother, Tamika Palmer, to review the case has been denied.

When brought to a vote, members of the council uniamously voted not to approve the request.

The meeting, which was held virtually, saw a number of guests in the chat saying things like, "Justice for Breonna" and "The whole world is watching, (Kentucky Attorney General) Daniel Cameron didn't do his job."

Once the call for a vote was made by the Council Chair, a number of people in the meeting un-muted their microphones saying, "Oppose!"

"We do not have the legal authority to fulfill the request that has been submitted," Councilmember, Chris Cohron said.

Attorneys Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker, members of Taylor's legal team, weighed in and shared their arguments before the vote was made.

The initial request was made in early October by attorney Benjamin Crump saying in a tweet, “We DEMAND a new special prosecutor, reopen #BreonnaTaylor’s case! An innocent, daughter, sister & friend was MURDERED by cops -- & Kentucky’s leaders must hold those responsible accountable, IMMEDIATELY!”

This request was made a day after audio recordings in the grand jury testimony shed light on what happened the day Taylor was shot by Louisville Metro Police on March 13.

In late October, Daniel Cameron responded to calls for a special prosecutor in the case saying, "It was not our judgment that there should be other charges that the grand jury should be advised of. Keep in mind that the grand jury can, you know, as an independent body, bring up other questions or other issues. But I fully take responsibility for the recommendation that we made."

