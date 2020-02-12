Louisville mayor signs ordinance creating civilian review board for LMPD

The new board will review complaints against Louisville Metro Police officers, investigations involving critical incidents and the department's policies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer officially signed an ordinance which establishes the Civilian Review and Accountability Board and Office of the Inspector General, adding "a new layer of independent review to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) disciplinary matters," according to the mayor's office.

“Today, we are taking a major step forward in our work to advance our goals of racial justice and equity, and to strengthen the trust between our police officers and the public they are sworn to serve and protect,” Mayor Fischer said in a release.

The new board will consist of 11 members who will review complaints against Louisville Metro Police officers, investigations involving critical incidents and the department’s policies.

The goal of the Office of the Inspector General will be increasing transparency and accountability of the police department.

The inspector general and members of the board will be chosen by the mayor's office and approved by councilmembers.

“There is no higher pursuit than to serve a cause greater than oneself. Today’s symbolic, but historic signing of the creation of the Civilian Review and Accountability Board and Office of Inspector General only comes from being committed to that greater good,” Councilwoman Paula McCraney, who sponsored the ordinance, said in a release. “This legislation is critical because the police are the authoritative symbol of law and order and the general public is extremely sensitive to the slightest hint that police may be abusing their power and investigating themselves.”

For those eligible and interested in serving on the review board, you can nominate yourself online. Among those eligible to serve on the board are: current law enforcement officers and their families, Metro Government employees and elected officials.

