Recent incident in Russell neighborhood points to uptick in house fires this time of year

A fire, Saturday, in the Russell neighborhood points to what LFD calls an "expected" problem this time of year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Saturday fire in the Russell neighborhood is spurring new conversations about a problem Louisville Fire Department (LFD) says arises every year around this time.

LFD was dispatched to a structure fire in the Russell neighborhood.

Officials said five crews arrived on scene at the 400 block of Dr. W. J. Hodge St. on Saturday around 5 a.m. to find a vacant two-story residential structure fully involved.

"I just seen orange flames, I just seen orange flames like outside my window," neighboring homeowner Antoinette House, said. "I was like what is going on?"

It was a question, many living on Dr. W.J. Hodge Street asked themselves. They say they were shocked at what they saw but not surprised.

"Fire's usually start happening this time [of year] once it starts getting really cold," House said.

"Yeah, anytime the temperatures start to drop in the fall, we'll see an uptick in fires," Maj. Bobby Cooper with Louisville Division of Fire said.

In the last week alone, Cooper said LFD has responded to six house fires, adding they've all taken place at vacant properties.

The following is a list of vacant buildings that have caught fire between Sept. 28 and Oct. 8:

2700 block of Slevin St.

1900 block of Frankfort Ave.

2100 block of Bolling Ave.

2700 block of W. Market St.

1900 block of Owen St.

400 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge St.

While some of the incidents are still under investigation, Cooper said, often this time of year, vacant house fires have the same cause.

"Often what you'll have is vulnerable populations who may come in as the temperatures drop, using a warming fire," he said. "So that fire is able to progress and to grow pretty rapidly."

In the last week alone, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department's crime map, four trespassing incidents have taken place in the city.

Officials haven't confirmed that's what led to Saturday's incident in the Russell neighborhood but, again, neighbors say it wouldn't surprise them.

"Cause people do go in and out of houses that are vacant because they want shelter," House said. "People are trying to live the best that they can."

Nonetheless, Cooper said it poses a potential threat to others.

"When they're in neighborhoods like we described—older neighborhoods—they can pose a threat to a neighboring building or home," he said.

