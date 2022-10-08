Building a 'total loss' following fire in Russell neighborhood

LFD representatives said no civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire Department (LFD) was dispatched to a structure fire in the Russell neighborhood.

Officials said five crews arrived on scene at the 400 block of Dr. W. J. Hodge St. on Saturday around 5 a.m. to find a vacant two-story residential structure fully involved.

LFD representatives said firefighters established defensive operations on the main fire building, while they conducted primary and secondary searches in neighboring homes.

Outside crews deployed exposure lines to protect surrounding property.

According to LFD, it took approximately 17 minutes for 25 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Officials stated the main fire building is a total loss, and one adjacent structure sustained minor damage to its siding.

LFD representatives said no civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.

LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause.

