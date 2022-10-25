Man in 'serious condition' after Fourth Street Live stabbing

LMPD officers found two men with lacerations on their bodies Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are in the hospital following a stabbing at Fourth Street Live in Louisville early Tuesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police found two men suffering from lacerations on their bodies just after midnight on Oct. 25.

One of the two men was in "serious condition", according to a press release.

Both men were transported to UofL Hospital, officials say.

The Fourth Street Live stabbing suspect is reportedly in police custody.

LMPD detectives are investigating the stabbing, according to the release.

