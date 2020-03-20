LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As coronavirus continues to affect the Louisville community, former Card Jamon Brown is raising money to help those in need.

The J. Brown Foundation will match the first $5,000 donated to the Jamon Brown Foundation Covid-19 Relief GoFundMe, giving all donations to two local response funds by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the Louisville Restaurant Association, organizer Danny Mosby said.

Fischer's One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund is an emergency response fund that will deploy resources to individuals and community-based organizations impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in Louisville. Funds will be managed by the Community Foundation of Louisville.

"As we have been confined to our homes, many of us have felt that there’s not much else that we can do to help," the GoFundMe said, "but we don’t have time to sit on the sideline."

To donate, visit the fundraiser here.

Jamon Brown Foundation Covid-19 Relief for Lou, KY organized by Danny Mosby As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 in our communities, this fund has been created by The NFL's Atlanta Falcons- Jamon Brown and his Foundation Team, to provide financial support for those in Kentucky. This fund is designed solely for the purpose of providing financial assistance during the trying times of this unfortunate world-wide pandemic.

The Louisville native previously donated money to help provide free pool opportunities after the city's budget cuts did not allow for four pools to open.

His foundation also paid for the funeral of former University of Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen and the funeral of a 1-month-old who was killed after his father hit him following a video game loss in 2019.

Brown has also hosted youth football camps in Louisville.

