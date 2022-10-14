Fire leaves vacant, two-story home damaged in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said the home in the 600 block of South 39th Street was vacant. No one was injured in the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a fire that left a home heavily damaged in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 600 block of South 39th Street just after 7 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the structure which they say was vacant.

They conducted a search of the building and began battling the fire from inside. The Louisville Fire Department said it took 24 minutes for 25 firefighters to get the blaze under control.

An adjacent home suffered minor damage.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause.

