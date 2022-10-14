Things you can do to prevent fires during dry season in Kentuckiana

National Weather Service Louisville says the area is under critical fire conditions on Friday. Here's what you can do to prevent fires.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the increased risk of fire, burn bans are already in effect for several Kentucky counties.

WHAS11 News spoke with firefighters from Bullitt County who said when it is extremely dry like it has been, people need to be extra cautious around fires.

Areas outside of Louisville are also experiencing drought conditions.

If you are using your grill this weekend, firefighters ask that you move your grill away from grassy areas.

Their main concerns though, are cigarettes.

“We have median fires like you wouldn’t believe this time of the year – just simply because someone flicks a cigarette butt out. And it runs area of the median or if they throw it off from the side of the road, it takes no time for the wind the way it is now to pick up and just burn several acres of land,” Jordan Yuodis with Emergency Management said.

Firefighters said they have also seen catalytic converters spark fires, so they are asking people to be mindful if they are parking or driving through grassy areas.

Here are tips to keep in mind, according to the National Weather Service:

Properly discard cigarettes

Keep vehicles off of dry grass

Avoid activities with open flames or sparks

Avoid power equipment that creates sparks

Obey burn bans

Evacuate if fire/smoke is headed your way

Evacuate if ordered to do so by local officials

National Weather Service Louisville says the area is under critical fire conditions on Friday. Gusty winds and low humidity will likely help any fires that develop spread quickly.

Burn bans are in effect for Bullitt County in Kentucky, as well as Floyd County in Indiana.

This means all outdoor burning is prohibited and anyone in violation could be penalized.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.